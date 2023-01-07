Psychologist urges parents to check in with kids after first-grader shoots his teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Many in the Newport News community remain stunned following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon.

Police said a 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his first-grade teacher inside a classroom. The incident sent the school on lockdown as dozens of law enforcement responded. Police worked with the school for hours to process the scene and safely release students by grade level.

WTVR Clinical Psychologist Dr. Anjali Ferguson

“This is an incredibly difficult time," Dr. Anjali Ferguson, a clinical psychologist who focuses on child trauma informed care, explained. "Anytime there is any form of mass gun violence or gun violence in general, community-related violence can often spark a trauma response."

Ferguson said the impacts of incidents like this in children can vary because since their brains are still developing the areas that manage emotion, regulation and coping.

She said incidents like Friday's shooting can "throw things out of wack" for kids.

“We can’t expect them to know how to do that on their own right now,” she said.

According to Ferguson, adults should be extra attentive and watch out for signs the child might be struggling. She said that could be changes in sleep, behavior or anxiety and clinginess and even defiance and irritability. She said support is the most important thing in helping kids manage the trauma.

“They want to know they are in a safe environment again," Ferguson explained. "That can be tricky because we can’t necessarily promise that for children, but we as adults can try to maintain consistency in routine."

WTVR A first-grader shot his teacher in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, according to authorities.

Ferguson also urged parents to frequently check in with their children to see if they want to talk about what happened. She said many children are having feelings around these types of situations and it’s important to keep the conversation open.

Ferguson suggested asking, “what feelings are coming to mind or how are you feeling about what happened yesterday."

While it may be easy for parents to worry about the long-term effects, Ferguson said most children will be able to overcome what they experienced.

“This healing process is going to take time and we have to be patient in our healing and support," Ferguson said. "Our kids are inherently resilient. Trauma can have significant impacts on development, but they can also very easily bounce back."

Ferguson recommends parents seeking outside resources if they need help. The school is also planning to continue to make counselors available.

