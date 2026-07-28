Officer, civilian injured in crash involving police vehicle in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A police officer and a driver were both injured in a crash in Prince George County on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to a news release from the county, officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Park Road and Brandywine Drive for reports of a crash involving a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle.

The officer and the driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

"The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under active investigation by the Prince George Police Department," officials said, noting that further details will be released when available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2770.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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