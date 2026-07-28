Murder charges dropped against man after woman's death ruled a suicide, Henrico police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Charges against a man have been dropped after the death of a woman who was found at a West End hotel in May was ruled a suicide.

First responders were dispatched to the 9900 block of Independence Park Drive on Friday, May 22 around 5:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man reporting a medical emergency, officials with Henrico Police said.

When crews arrived, they found the woman inside a room at the hotel with signs of trauma. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

John Adam Long, 36, was initially arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In June, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the woman's death was a suicide.

After consulting with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the charges against Long were dismissed without prejudice, police said.

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