Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Murder charges dropped against man after woman's death ruled a suicide, Henrico police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 28, 2026
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Charges against a man have been dropped after the death of a woman who was found at a West End hotel in May was ruled a suicide.

First responders were dispatched to the 9900 block of Independence Park Drive on Friday, May 22 around 5:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man reporting a medical emergency, officials with Henrico Police said.

When crews arrived, they found the woman inside a room at the hotel with signs of trauma. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

John Adam Long, 36, was initially arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In June, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the woman's death was a suicide.

After consulting with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the charges against Long were dismissed without prejudice, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

    • 🏡 CBS 6 is Connected to Your Community

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA