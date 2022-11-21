Police find man dead in Hopewell neighborhood after shots fired call

HOPEWELL, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Hopewell Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for a report of shots fired just before 3 p.m., Lt. Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police said.

When police arrived, they found man unresponsive with apparent gunshot-related injuries, Allen said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

"Our Criminal Investigations Unit along with Field Services personnel continue to actively investigate the incident," Allen wrote "Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Lead Detective Cameron List at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.