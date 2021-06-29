Police identify victim in weekend Shockoe Bottom shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in a shooting on Sunday in Shockoe Bottom.

The victim has been identified as Kendall Forbey, 28, of Richmond.

Around 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood heard gunshots in the area of North 20th Street. Officers found Forbey suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, unresponsive in the road in the 200 block of North 20th Street.

Forbey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened as clubs in the areas are closing. Police are asking those who attended the clubs and residents in the area to contact detectives with information about any suspicious activity at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.