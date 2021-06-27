Police: Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting as clubs were closing

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigating is underway after a man was shot to death in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom early Sunday morning around the time nearby clubs were closing, according to police.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of North 20th Street around 2:25 a.m., Richmond Police officials said Sunday.

Those officers discovered lying in the road in the 200 block of North 20th Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene," police officials said. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Officials said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot as clubs in the area were closing.

"Patrons of the clubs and residents in the area are asked to contact detectives with information about any suspicious activity at the time," police said.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the crime to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.