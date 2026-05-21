Richmond father Martin Logan missing for over a month: 'Very much so out of character'

RICHMOND, Va. — Martin Logan, a 40-year-old father of two, has been missing for more than a month — and the people closest to him say his disappearance is completely out of character.

Logan was last seen in South Richmond on April 19 after returning from a trip to the Midwest. He has not used his bank cards, has not contacted friends or family, and has not spent time with his two children since he vanished.

"Mother's Day just went by, and he would have never missed that," said Janaviya Nolen, Logan's wife.

Provided to WTVR

Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key described the disappearance as unusual.

"Very much so out of character for Mr. Logan," Key said.

The person who traveled with Logan to the Midwest has been arrested on charges unrelated to Logan's case. However, investigators believe others may have information about what happened.

"Could be some other persons of interests that we are looking into," Key said.

Nolen says the man now in custody has a violent history with her family.

"This guy also is the reason why I had to move, because not only did he break into our home, but he also shot at me and my kids. That's why I had to move here," Nolen said.

Provided to WTVR Martin Logan

Nolen urges the community to share his photo and come forward with any information, no matter how small. Contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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