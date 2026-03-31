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Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Petersburg shooting, police say

Petersburg Police 2023 Generic Night
WTVR
Petersburg Police 2023 Generic Night
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Petersburg on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Whitehall Drive.

First responders found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no active threat to the public and a suspect has been detained.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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