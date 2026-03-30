Petersburg crews investigate fire on Jamestown Drive

PETERSBURG, Va. — No one is hurt after a possible arson in Petersburg, the department said on Facebook.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters with Petersburg Fire Rescue & Emergency Services rushed to the scene of a building on fire on Jamestown Drive. They said there were reports that people were still inside the home. First responders said they found heavy smoke pouring from the one-story home, igniting serious concerns for the safety of anyone trapped inside.

They said one critical moment came when a section of one hose burst, raising fears the water supply could be lost. Fortunately, teams quickly swapped out the damaged hose and restored steady water flow to continue fighting the flames. Complicating the response, firefighters found an arcing power line in the backyard, prompting a request for Dominion Power to address the hazard and prevent further risk.

Crews confirm everyone safely escaped the fire. Meanwhile, a small brush fire at the rear of the property was quickly extinguished by crews navigating carefully around the live, downed wires.

The cause of the fire, with possible arson under investigation, remains unconfirmed at this time.

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