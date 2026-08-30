Person shot near James Madison University student apartments in Harrisonburg, police say

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting near a student apartment complex for James Madison University students that left one person in serious condition in Harrisonburg.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on Devon Lane near the Harrison student apartments. Students were told to shelter in place for about 45 minutes following the shooting.

Police say they do not have a suspect description but add there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 540-434-4436 or visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/tip-411 to submit a tip anonymously.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.