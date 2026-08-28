Former state champion quarterback gets suspended sentence for crashing stolen car into fire station

RICHMOND, Va. — A 19-year-old was found guilty of driving while intoxicated and pleaded guilty to a vandalism charge in connection with a crash into a Chesterfield County fire station.

Carson Lambert, the starting quarterback of the state champion Benedictine High School football team, was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the DWI, but the entire sentence was suspended. He must also pay a fine and cannot drive for one year.

Lambert was found guilty of driving while intoxicated and pleaded guilty to a vandalism charge.

The crash happened on Jan. 4 at the Clover Hill Fire Station on Hull Street Road. Police said Lambert stole a car, drove to the fire station and intentionally rammed the glass bay doors multiple times.

It's estimated Lambert caused approximately $60,000 in damage to the firehouse doors, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Investigators said Lambert had been at a Richmond bar earlier that evening, before getting into a "random" car, starting it and driving off.

Police paperwork said Lambert refused the breath test in jail and was carrying two fake IDs in his pocket.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.