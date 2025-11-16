Benedictine wins third straight VISAA title with 20-0 shutout of Trinity

RICHMOND, Va. -- Benedictine made program history on Saturday by defeating Trinity 20-0 to capture their third consecutive VISAA Division I state championship.

The seventh-ranked Cadets dominated the fourth-ranked Titans in a defensive showcase that marked the fourth time in five years these two programs have met in the championship game.

Benedictine struck early after Trinity missed a field goal on their opening drive. JoJo Johnson capitalized immediately with an 85-yard touchdown run to give the Cadets a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Benedictine (@bcprva) completed their first 3-peat in program history as they defeated Trinity (@tesfootball) 20-0 in the @GO_VISAA Division I Championship game! The Cadets recorded their sixth shutout of the season.@CBS6 @KurtvonBargen #FSFCBS6 #FinalScoreFriday pic.twitter.com/XiFRyuFqYz — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) November 15, 2025

The Cadets extended their advantage when Kaiden Kohler connected on a 38-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 10-0 after one quarter.

Early in the second quarter, VMI commit Landon Snyder fought through initial contact to score from four yards out, expanding Benedictine's lead to 17-0. A late field goal made it 20-0 at halftime.

The Cadets' defense dominated throughout the game, forcing five turnovers total. In the fourth quarter, Malachi Mingo intercepted Titans quarterback Deacon Skogen, one of three interceptions the defense recorded against Skogen.

"Our kids did it. I knew, looking in their eyes three weeks ago, they want to be right back here in this spot — and they did what we thought they would do," coach Kurt von Bargen said. "It's all about the kids. They responded. Coaches put the plays out there. They play as they had to play."

The shutout victory marks the first time in program history that Benedictine has won three straight state championships.

