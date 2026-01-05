Court docs; Virginia state football champion reason he crashed stolen car into Chesterfield fire station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia high school student accused of ramming a stolen car into a Chesterfield County fire station multiple times has been released on bond ahead of his March court date.

Carson Lambert, 18, the starting quarterback of the state champion Benedictine High School football team, is charged with felony vandalism, driving under the influence, refusal to provide a breath sample, and unauthorized entry into the fire station after police said he drunkenly drove a stolen car into the Clover Hill Fire Station No. 7 on Hull Street Road around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 4.

As part of his $5,000 bond, Lambert is only authorized to leave home to go to school, unless accompanied by his parents or grandparents. Additionally, Lambert must submit to both drug and alcohol testing to ensure he is not using either before his next hearing scheduled for March.

Criminal Complaint

Lambert told police he'd consumed three shots of alcohol at a yet-to-be named bar/restaurant in Richmond on Saturday night, according to the criminal complaint obtained by CBS 6.

Lambert told the arresting officers he'd gotten "jumped" and ran away from the bar. He said he got into a "random" car, started it, and drove off.

About 30 minutes later, police said Lambert arrived at the Chesterfield firehouse.

"[Lambert] told officers that he wanted help from the firefighters so, after honking on the horn [to] no avail he drove into the building to wake the firefighters up," the arresting officer wrote in the criminal complaint. "He ran into [the firehouse] once, he backed out, then ran into it again."

Lambert then entered the firehouse through the damaged doors where he was detained by a firefighter until police arrived.

Richmond police has not yet responded to questions and requests for information about the accusations of underage drinking and car theft.

'A Scary Situation'

"We experienced a scary situation at Station 7 on Hull Street Road early [Sunday] morning," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson posted on social media. "None of our firefighters were hurt and this will not impact service out of the station. Our firefighters will continue to respond to calls as they normally would. As you drive by Station 7 over the next few days, you may notice the front bay doors are boarded up. They will remain that way until the glass can be repaired. But again, that will not affect our response times or our ability to help you."

It's estimated Lambert caused approximately $60,000 in damage to the firehouse doors, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

The teenager, who refused the breath test in jail, was carrying two fake IDs in his pocket, police noted.

Benedictine High School would not comment on the situation.

"It is Benedictine’s strict policy not to discuss student records, enrollment status, or internal disciplinary matters publicly. Therefore, we cannot provide details regarding any individual’s tenure or standing with the school," a school spokesperson said in response to CBS 6's request from comment and information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

