Henrico mother mourns 18-year-old son killed in apartment shooting; police seek person of interest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County mother is mourning the loss of her 18-year-old son who was shot and killed at a West End apartment complex the day after Valentine's Day this year.

Police have released a photo of Nagee Greg Sumler, naming him a person of interest in the murder of William Scott.

Sumler, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Henrico Police said Wednesday.

Provided to WTVR Nagee Greg Sumler

"He needs to be put away for life, that's how I feel," said Alesia Bullock.

Scott, Bullock's only child, went with a friend to visit girls at an apartment off Oak Run Lane when the shooting occurred. The friend was shot multiple times and remains in the hospital. Crime Insider sources indicated that detectives are investigating if relationship jealousy played a role in the deadly shooting.

"This is a pain as if I'm being tortured," Bullock said. "I really feel like this is hell. People have an image of this and that. I feel like hell is here on Earth, because that's exactly what I feel like I'm in. I'm just existing."

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Bullock, a makeup artist who has spent her career making others look flawless in the spotlight, described herself as admittedly overprotective. She said she relaxed a bit on the day her son died and now blames herself, wishing she could trade places with him.

"My son had so many things he wanted to do, and I just keep hearing him call my name, and he's really not here. It's like insanity, or something. I'm sitting here alone now and he's really not in this house with me no more. He's really gone," Bullock said. "It's senseless. These killings are ridiculous, over nothing."

Two months after the shooting, Bullock believes someone knows where Sumler is located.

"As a mother, you know what your child has done ... I just feel like the family has to be the reason they can't find him. He's probably hiding them out," she said.

Sumler is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Sumler's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Z. Noah at 804-501-5581 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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