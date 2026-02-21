Family wants answers after 18-year-old killed in West End shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The family of an 18-year-old man shot and killed at a Henrico County apartment complex Sunday night is seeking answers about the investigation five days after his death.

William Scott Jr. was killed in a double shooting at the Maple Run Apartments in Henrico's West End on Sunday. His friend was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A family member who spoke with Crime Insider Jon Burkett asked not to be identified because the killer is still at large.

Scott left with a friend Sunday afternoon at 3:20 p.m.

"He was riding with a friend that went by to see a friend, a girl. He was just along for the ride," the family member said.

Family members have questions about that relationship and how it caused both Scott and his friend to get shot. They want to know who was the person pulling the trigger, why, and how or if he knew the female the boys were visiting.

"We don't know anything. All we know is he was there and he's not here now," the family member said.

Just a day before his death, Scott had given his mother a beautifully written Valentine's card. He was her only son and only child.

"I never thought that this would ever happen," the family member said.

Scott graduated from Varina High School last June. He was taking IT courses at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, pursuing a career in that field. Family members said he was driven, working to achieve goals and had no time for foolishness on the streets.

He worked at Bojangles and started working at Lowe's on Valentine's Day — completing just one shift before his death.

"We can't change anything but we still should know what happened to him," the family member said.

Detectives are still seeking information in this case. Anyone with information can call 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.