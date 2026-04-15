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Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to shooting at Henrico apartments

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed, another critically injured in Henrico apartments shooting
SCENE VIDEO: Man killed, another critically injured in Henrico apartments shooting
Nagee Greg Sumler
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico County in February.

Nagee Greg Sumler, 18, of Richmond, is wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to a homicide on Feb. 15 at an apartment complex along Maple Run Lane, a news release from the Henrico County Police Division says.

William Andre Scott Jr., 18, of Henrico, was killed in the shooting. Another man was injured.

Sumler is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Sumler's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Z. Noah at 804-501-5581 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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