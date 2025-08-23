Person killed on Broad Street was hit by car, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a person was killed along Broad Street in Henrico County Friday night.

Henrico Police were called to the 7000 block of W. Broad Street near Emerywood Parkway around 10:40 p.m.

SCENE VIDEO: Person killed was hit by car, police say

Officials said the police department's crash team was at the scene gathering statements from multiple people.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.