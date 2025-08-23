Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person killed on Broad Street was hit by car, police say

Person killed after being hit by car on Broad Street, police say
Person killed after being hit by car on Broad Street, police say
SCENE VIDEO: Person killed was hit by car, police say
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a person was killed along Broad Street in Henrico County Friday night.

Henrico Police were called to the 7000 block of W. Broad Street near Emerywood Parkway around 10:40 p.m.

SCENE VIDEO: Person killed was hit by car, police say

Officials said the police department's crash team was at the scene gathering statements from multiple people.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend I-295 in Henrico County reopens after 'police activity' closes southbound lanes Saying goodbye to Antoinette Essa, legendary Richmond events reporter Virginia lawmakers work on marijuana retail market ahead of governor's race Coastal flooding continues overnight; pleasant Saturday ahead

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone