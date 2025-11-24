Two people critically injured in early morning Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Henrico County. Just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, Henrico County Fire Assistant Chief Scott Sutton said crews arrived to the 1800 block of Leslie Lane in the county's north side.

Crews found smoke coming from the front door of the home with two adults, a man and a woman, still inside. The assistant chief said those two were rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor was also taken to the hospital after stepping up to help with one of those rescues.

"The public's help is greatly appreciated. She was transported to Henrico doctors force for smoke inhalation," Sutton said.

Sutton said there were smoke detectors in the home. The fire marshal's office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.