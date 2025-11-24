Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person hit by car in Henrico critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Police lights
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A person was critically injured after being hit by a car in Henrico County on Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to Brook Road at Bridgeport Avenue around 9 p.m. for reports of a person being shot. However, when they arrived, they found a person who had been hit by a car, sources said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to sources.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

