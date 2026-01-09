Henrico School Board elects new chair in rare, non-unanimous vote

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board on Thursday elected Three Chopt District member Madison Irving as its new chair in a 4-1 vote – an abnormal occurrence for a board that often votes unanimously.

After board member Alicia Atkins (Varina District) nominated Irving as chair, all members voted in favor except for Marcie Shea (Tuckahoe District), who voted against Irving’s nomination. Shea served as the board chair last year, with Irving as her vice-chair. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

