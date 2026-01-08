Chorus teacher named 2026 Henrico Teacher of the Year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County named Jordyn Satterfield, Quioccasin Middle School's chorus teacher, as the district's 2026 Teacher of the Year.

Satterfield was selected from five finalists by a committee of administrators and other educators. Her submission for the recognition showcased how music provided her a sense of belonging as a student at Deep Run, and how that has translated to her teaching career, which began at Quioccasin in 2021. The chorus program has more than doubled in size since her arrival.

She was surprised with the honor on Thursday.

“I’m just very grateful. As teachers, we all work so hard, but to receive this recognition is such a win for our school, music education and our students. I’m just very proud and honored,” she said. “I grew up in Henrico, so this is not just my award; it belongs to the Henrico teachers who shaped me and helped me get to where I am, as well as the colleagues who continue to inspire me every day.”

Henrico County Public Schools Jordyn Satterfield

Satterfield grew up attending Henrico Schools and graduated from Deep Run High. In addition to teaching chorus classes, Satterfield is Quioccasin's head cheerleading coach and has volunteered as a music director for the school's theater program. She is involved with music education programs through Henrico and Virginia.

Henrico Schools will host a banquet in May honoring Satterfield, honorees from all county schools, and the 2026 finalists:

Anne Koenig of Greenwood Elementary School (Brookland District)

Kristina Nguyen of Henrico High School (Fairfield District)

Melissa Bennett of Colonial Trail Elementary School (Three Chopt District)

Mallika Menon of Fair Oaks Elementary School (Varina District)

