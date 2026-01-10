Richmond protesters demand justice after Renee Good killed in ICE shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Around 300 demonstrators gathered on Broad Street in Richmond on Saturday to protest the deadly shooting of U.S. citizen Renee Good by a federal ICE agent, joining nationwide demonstrations against the incident.

The protesters braved heavy rain as they assembled underneath the Maggie Walker statue, expressing frustration over Wednesday's encounter that resulted in Good being shot three times by the federal agent. Multiple cellphone videos of the incident have sparked nationwide scrutiny of the agent's actions.

"This is what that actually looks like, coming together for something good instead of violence and domination and terror," Te'Shaun Cleckley, one of the demonstrators, said.

Cleckley was among hundreds who weathered Saturday's downpours, challenging supporters of the federal agent's actions to reconsider their definition of patriotism.

"People talk about patriotism; what is more patriotic than taking care of your neighbor?" Cleckley said.

The Trump Administration has defended the agent's actions, with President Trump stating Friday: "We will always be protecting ICE and we will always be protecting our border patrol and our law enforcement."

WATCH: Officer's cellphone video captures moments leading up to fatal ICE shooting

The incident raises questions about federal agent immunity in such situations. According to Todd Stone, a legal analyst for WTVR CBS 6, under the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, a federal officer can avoid prosecution only if the conduct was within the scope of federal authority.

Stone added that if Minnesota were to charge the ICE officer and the officer tried to assert Supremacy Clause immunity, a federal judge would have to decide if immunity applies.

Cleckley urged fellow protesters to continue fighting for justice in Good's memory.

"Our mobilization to fight for justice and for liberation and for dignity and equity for everybody, isn't necessarily rooted in the reality that we're going to win," Cleckley said. "It's rooted in the fact that we love the world around us, we love the people around us and we love the people that are gonna come after us. So my message would be, don't stop."



