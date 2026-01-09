Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henrico firefighters battle fire at Gillies Creek Recycling facility

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico firefighters spent Friday morning battling a fire at Gillies Creek Industrial Recycling in eastern Henrico County.

Fire crews were called to the scene off Masonic Lane around 1 a.m. to respond to what officials described as a brush and debris fire involving mulch and yard items.

No buildings or equipment were damaged in the incident, according to the fire department. Additionally, no injuries have been reported.

Crews remained on scene as of around 3:30 a.m. working to extinguish the fire. Police assisted with traffic control in the area surrounding the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

