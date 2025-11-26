Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing 18-year-old was last seen in Highland Springs wearing black hoodie, knit cap

Jayhari Lamar Burleigh
Henrico Police
Jayhari Lamar Burleigh
Jayhari Lamar Burleigh
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for 18-year-old Jayhari Lamar Burleigh, who was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Highland Springs area.

Police describe him as a Black male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’8”, and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a knit cap. He requires medication and there are concerns for his well-being, officials said.

Anyone with information about Burleigh’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or 911.

Jayhari Lamar Burleigh
Jayhari Lamar Burleigh

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone