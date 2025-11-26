Missing 18-year-old was last seen in Highland Springs wearing black hoodie, knit cap

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for 18-year-old Jayhari Lamar Burleigh, who was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Highland Springs area.

Police describe him as a Black male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’8”, and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a knit cap. He requires medication and there are concerns for his well-being, officials said.

Anyone with information about Burleigh’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or 911.

Henrico Police Jayhari Lamar Burleigh

