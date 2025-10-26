Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person seriously injured after 15-foot fall down embankment into Chesterfield creek

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person was seriously injured after falling 15 feet down an embankment and ending up in a creek in Chesterfield County on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a rescue along the 17400 block of Route 1 just before 3 p.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Firefighters performed an "aerial rescue" using a ladder truck and Stokes basket to reach a person who had fallen roughly 15 feet down an embankment into a creek.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No details about the circumstances surrounding how the person fell were released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

