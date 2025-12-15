Midlothian graduate killed in Brown University shooting remembered as kind, a 'ball of joy'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Midlothian High School graduate who dreamed of becoming a brain surgeon was one of two people killed in a shooting at Brown University over the weekend.

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov graduated from Midlothian High School in May, and was a freshman at the Rhode Island university.

"The loss of him will be felt throughout the community, because his soul truly did reverberate throughout the community," said Khimari Manns, Umurzokov's roommate at Brown.

Manns described his roommate as compassionate and thoughtful.

"Most importantly, he was just present. Whatever you asked him to do, he was always there for you," Manns said.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin posted on social media that Umurzokov's family had emigrated to Virginia from Uzbekistan.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Umurzokov's sisters said he was a straight-A student at Midlothian High School and participated in many clubs. They said he needed brain surgery as a child, which drove his desire to become a neurosurgeon.

He was last in town over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner called the Brown University shooting horrible and said it shows a need for stricter gun rules. He was among Virginia politicians and groups who put out statements about Umurzokov's death.

Condolences came from the U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan and from the American Uzbekistan Association based in Virginia. The group said he was a bright and promising student known for his sharp intellect and kind heart who carried himself with humility and compassion.

"Just a ball of joy. Ball of energy. He raises everybody else to a certain level. He make sure you have your stuff done, he makes sure he has his stuff done. He's just always there," Manns said.

In a GoFundMe post, Umurzokov's family said funds will help with expenses related to his death, but they plan to donate the rest to a charity in his name.

