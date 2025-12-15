'Kind-hearted' Midlothian High grad was killed in Brown University shooting, family says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Family members say a recent Midlothian High School graduate was one of the two students killed in the shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday.

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, who graduated in May from Midlothian High, is being remembered as "incredibly kind, funny, and smart," his sister told CBS 6's Tracy Sears.

"He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people," reads an online fundraiser created to help Umurzokov's family with expenses. "He continues to be my family’s biggest role model in all aspects. He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew."

Provided to WTVR MukhammadAziz Umurzokov

Person of interest detained in Brown University shooting that killed 2 and wounded 9

The attack Saturday afternoon, which also wounded nine people, set off hours of chaos across the Ivy League campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

The gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building, firing more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun, a law enforcement official told AP. Two handguns were recovered when the person of interest was taken into custody and authorities also found two loaded 30-round magazines, the official said. One of the firearms was equipped with a laser sight that projects a dot to aid in targeting, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police have person of interest in custody over Brown University shooting that killed 2, wounded 9

The lockdown, which stretched into the night, was lifted early Sunday after a person of interest was taken into custody at a Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, about 20 miles from Providence.

The person of interest is a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation.

Col. Oscar Perez, the Providence police chief, said Sunday afternoon that no one has been charged yet. Perez, who also said no one else was being sought, declined to say whether the detained person had any connection to Brown.

The shooting occurred during one of the busiest moments of the academic calendar, as final exams were underway. Brown canceled all remaining classes, exams, papers and projects for the semester and told students they could leave campus, underscoring the scale of the disruption and the gravity of the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

