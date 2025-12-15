Crime Solvers seek tips after alleged Chester car burglars caught on camera using stolen credit cards at Wawa

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public's help to identify suspects after multiple vehicles were broken into in Chester.

The break-ins happened on Oct. 6, 2025, according to a news release, in the 12200 block of Moores Lake Road.

Multiple items, including credit cards, were stolen from the vehicles.

On Oct. 7, three suspects were seen on surveillance video heading in to the Wawa on Route 1 in Chester and using one of the stolen credit cards for a purchase.

The suspects left the Wawa in a silver or gray 2008 Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app. People with information can also text "Tip699" to 738477 to fill out an anonymous tip form.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.