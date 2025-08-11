Person critically injured in River Road motorcycle wreck, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A person was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Henrico County on Sunday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to the wreck at the River Road and Panorama Drive around 7:55 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

SCENE VIDEO: Person critically injured in River Road motorcycle wreck

Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash or the identity of the injured person.

If you have information that could help officers, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

