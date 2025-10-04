Person critically injured in Chippenham Parkway crash, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person was critically injured after a crash on Chippenham Parkway, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The crash happened Friday night near the Hopkins exit. Sources believe a motorcycle was involved in the incident.

Police arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. and found a person with life-threatening injuries, according to those sources.

Officers have been contacted regarding the crash, but no additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.