Man found guilty of murdering Virginia State University student in 2023, faces life in prison

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been found guilty more than two years after the shooting death of a Virginia State University student, the Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Dejour Murphy, 19, was found guilty of first degree murder, use of a firearm and three counts of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle after a shooting in the 700 block of Halifax Street on Sept. 3, 2023.

Adrionna Brooks-West, 20, of Chester, was killed in the shooting. She was a sophomore studying agriculture at VSU.

Murphy was 16 years old at the time of Brooks-West's death.

A news release from the Commonwealth's Attorney says Murphy faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2026.

Email tributes or memories of Adrionna Brooks West to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.