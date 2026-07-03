'Food ninja' Patches to undergo dental surgery after weight loss journey: 'His mouth is a mess'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Patches, the once-42-pound cat who became a social media sensation, is scheduled for dental surgery this September.

Patches, the domestic shorthair who captured hearts across the country during his remarkable weight-loss journey, is now preparing for his next major health milestone: dental surgery.

His owner, Kay Ford, said the procedure has been planned since she first adopted Patches, but his weight made it too dangerous to move forward until now.

"We have been waiting for such a long time for this," Ford wrote. "We have known since I first adopted Patches he was going to need a dental. However, there is no way anybody was going to put him under anesthesia at 42 pounds."

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Ford said Patches recently visited a feline and canine dental specialist ahead of the procedure.

"We didn't come this far just to come this far, which is why I have no problem investing in his specialized dental care," she said. "And if you have ever experienced dental pain, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy, and I certainly wouldn't have any of my children suffer."

Ford acknowledged the surgery is a significant financial commitment but said it is worth it.

"It's a huge commitment. I'm not going to lie, but what's money for if you can't use it for something as important as this?! Right?"

She added that the surgery should improve his quality of life.

"His mouth is a mess! He will definitely feel better and become even more of a food ninja once he has this surgery."

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Ford adopted Patches from Richmond Animal Care and Control in late April 2023. At the time, the cat weighed 42 pounds. His most recent weigh-in on July 1, put him at 17.64 pounds, down from a high of 42 pounds — a loss of more than 24 pounds.

His weight has remained relatively stable in recent months. Patches weighed 17.96 pounds on April 1, and has fluctuated only slightly since, reaching a recent low of 17.58 pounds on May 13 before climbing slightly to 17.73 pounds on May 20 and settling at 17.64 pounds as of July 1.

Ford previously credited Patches' strict diet and veterinary care with helping him lose more than half his body weight. His veterinarian helped create a plan with a calorie count and helped select the best food for him.

More than 54,000 people follow Patches' weight-loss journey on the Patches Journey Facebook page.

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