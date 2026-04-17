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PHOTOS: 'Rockstar' cat Patches meet-and-greet at Virginia bookshop

More than 54,000 people follow the gray and white feline's transformational journey on social media.

Patches, the once-42-pound cat put up for adoption from Richmond Animal Care and Control three years ago, took part in his first-ever meet-and-greet with some of his most ardent fans on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Inspired by Patches' Journey, Virginia woman loses 100+ pounds, runs marathon

Local News

Inspired by Patches' Journey, Virginia woman loses 100+ pounds, runs marathon

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

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PHOTOS: 'Rockstar' cat Patches meet-and-greet at Virginia bookshop

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