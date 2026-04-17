PHOTOS: 'Rockstar' cat Patches meet-and-greet at Virginia bookshop
More than 54,000 people follow the gray and white feline's transformational journey on social media.
Patches, the once-42-pound cat put up for adoption from Richmond Animal Care and Control three years ago, took part in his first-ever meet-and-greet with some of his most ardent fans on Sunday, April 12, 2026.
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