'Viral chunky cat' Patches' owner had 'absolutely zero idea' about 'Kelly Clarkson Show' surprise

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The owner of Patches, the once 40-pound cat adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control more than two-and-a-half years ago, has received a "thrilling" surprise thanks to "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Kay Ford was featured on the show's "What I'm Liking segment," which features everyday people from across social media, on Thursday's show.

Clarkson began the segment talking about Ford adopting Patches and appearing totally surprised by the formerly chunky feline's size.

"That's Garfield — like that's a big cat," the "American Idol" winner joked. "So she took him home, rolled him there, and got to work, helping him get to a healthy size today. He's a slimmer 19 pounds."

The Kelly Clarkson Show/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5001 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Ford, who joined the show remotely via Zoom, explained how Patches weighed 42 pounds when he was surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

"So the day I adopted him was the day we started his journey," Ford explained. "We formed a partnership with his veterinarian. We got him on a diet plan, and I was encouraged to do some dedicated play with him, [a] stick toy, laser pointer."

Ford said that about a week after the feline moved into her Mechanicsville home, Patches "formed a very strong bond" with her other cat, Wellesley.

"They were playing like crazy. They're still playing like crazy today, burning all those calories," Ford shared.

Patches, who topped out at 42 pounds, now weighs 18.76 pounds as of Wednesday.

"When I first got him, he could barely move, much less walk," Ford told Clarkson. "He's been liberated from his girth. He can do anything."

"Liberated from his girth," Clarkson replied. "That's amazing. You're also getting the word about pet health out there, which is super important."

Ford said her Patches Journey Facebook page has allowed her to spread the word and raise money for animals.

"We've been able to document his journey, and it actually has allowed me to engage in my passion for animal welfare," Ford said.

As a result, Ford has been able to assist other "chunky cats find homes" or be rescued across the country as well as shine a light on pet obesity.

"If Patches can do it, so can your pet, it just takes dedication, love, commitment and time," Ford explained.

Patches' Journey Patches' owner, Kay Ford, makes $1,000 donation to Purring Hearts VA.

In addition to liking a recent post on the Patches Journey page, which is part of the segment, Clarkson also surprised Ford with a $1,000 donation.

"That cat is incredible. Kay, we love you. I'm liking your post right now," Clarkson said. "And that's not all. Our season-long partner, Pilot, wants to celebrate the wonderful life you've given Patches, so they're going to be writing you a check for $1,000 just because you're rad."

Ford posted on social media that she was "thrilled" by the experience and had "absolutely zero idea whatsoever" she would receive a prize.

"Nothing feels better than paying it forward; kindness always wins! Thank you all for being so incredibly supportive as I’ve kept this secret," Ford wrote.

Ford posted a photo of her presenting a check for $1,000 to Purring Hearts VA, which is an independent foster-based rescue group in Richmond.

"Thank you to Kelly and her entire team, thank Pilot Pen," Ford wrote. "And thank you to all of you for sharing in this excitement."





"The Kelly Clarkson Show" no longer airs in the Richmond TV market, but you can watch the show weekdays at 4 a.m. on Bravo.

