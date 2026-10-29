‘Parking for Clients Only’ signs in Scott’s Addition removed after backlash

RICHMOND, Va. — A handful of parking spaces in Scott’s Addition caused a stir this week in the booming neighborhood where space is a rarity.

As first posted on the RVA subreddit by u/n00genesis, they questioned why a business located at West Moore Street and Roseneath Road were allowed to install “Parking for Clients Only” signs on a public sidewalk.

Other Redditors said they notified the city asking how a private business was allowed to reserve parking spots on a public street.

A liaison from 2nd District Councilperson Kathrine Jordan’s office told CBS 6 the signs were not authorized to be installed.

Jeremy Hoffman, president of Greater Scott’s Addition Association, said the developer, Thalhimer, confirmed they removed the signs Wednesday.

Hoffman said there is a way for businesses to ensure parking for their customers.

“GSAA has a process with the City's parking division for local businesses to petition to change the time enforcement window for parking spots adjacent to their locations. This was done in conjunction with our decision to reinstate parking enforcement in the historic Scott's Addition neighborhood. We look forward to supporting Pinnacle Financial Partners in working with the City to determine a parking enforcement window for their street parking that aligns with operational needs during working hours,” he said in an email.

Emails and phone calls asking Thalhimer and Pinnacle Financial Partners for a comment have not been returned.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.