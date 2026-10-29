Coats for Kids 2026 kicks off at Twin Hickory Elementary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 This Morning anchors Reba Hollingsworth and Rob Cardwell helped students at Twin Hickory Elementary launch the 2026 Coats for Kids campaign, a community effort that has provided warm winter clothing to families across Central Virginia for nearly four decades.

For 38 years, Puritan Cleaners has collected coats of all sizes through the annual Coats for Kids drive. Organizers say the need is especially significant this year, with a particular focus on ensuring children have access to warm winter coats.

Donated coats are cleaned and repaired by the team at Puritan Cleaners before being delivered to The Salvation Army, which distributes them to local families in need.

The campaign has collected more than half a million coats since it began, helping keep Central Virginians warm during the winter months. Organizers say community support remains critical as the annual collection effort gets underway.

The event also gives students an opportunity to learn the value of helping others and supporting families in their community.

Residents who would like to contribute can donate gently used coats during the annual collection drive throughout November.

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