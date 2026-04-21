Parents charged after baby in car seat falls from moving vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. — Two parents are charged after a 4-month-old baby in a car seat fell out of a moving vehicle, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police said it happened on the morning of Thursday, April 16, around Willis Road and Route 1. A caller on Route 1 reported seeing an infant car seat sliding across lanes of traffic. The caller claimed a man got out of the car, picked up the infant seat, and put it back in the vehicle. The suspect driver then drove on, police said.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle and stopped them.

When officers approached the car, they found three children. The kids were ages 4 months, 1 year, and 4 years. Police said the kids were in child safety seats, but that those were not properly strapped in.

Investigators found that as the suspect vehicle turned onto Route 1, one of its rear doors fell open, causing the infant seat to fall out.

The child was sent to a hospital to be checked out, though police noted the child had no visible signs of trauma at the scene.

The driver, Brittany Johnson, and the passenger, Kristopher Alexander, are now charged with felony child neglect. Johnson, from Pleasants Lane in Petersburg, is the mother of all three children, police said. Alexander is the father of two children in the vehicle.

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