Video shows baby in car seat falling out of moving car on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 4-month-old baby secured in a car seat fell out of a moving vehicle's passenger door on Route 1 in North Chesterfield Thursday morning, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Route 1 at a U-turn. Police say a man got out of the sedan, retrieved the car seat with the baby inside, put it back in the vehicle, and drove away southbound.

Provided to WTVR

Jeffrey Troxell witnessed the event while driving south on Route 1 at approximately 10 a.m.

"I noticed something fall and hit the road," Troxell said. "It skid across the road, bounced a few times, and a tractor-trailer almost hit it."

The owner of Precision Tune Auto Care called authorities while Troxell followed the vehicle.

"Took me about two minutes ... they had done put the child back inside the car and took off at a high rate of speed," Troxell said.

Troxell provided information to officers, who pulled the car over at the entrance to Interstate 95 near Willis Road.

Police issued a man three summonses for improper child restraint. There were three children in the car, ages 4, 1, and 4 months.

The infant was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"It's concerning," Troxell said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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