Police investigate gunfire that struck a house and car in Moseley

CHESTERFIELD COUNT, Va. — Chesterfield police are investigating an exchange of gunfire that struck a house and a car in Moseley.

Police responded to Palisades Court, off Magnolia Green Parkway, after callers reported hearing gunshots at 2:22 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The gunfire caused property damage, striking a house and a car, with visible damage to a garage and a door.

Shots fired outside Moseley home, what Chesterfield police are saying

The severity of the damage remains unclear.

Investigators are still looking for the shooters and have not made any arrests.

The number of suspects, where the shots were fired from, and the motive behind the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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