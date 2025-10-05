Operation Yellow Tape supports first responders' mental health in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An initiative focused on first responders' mental health brought together about 200 people in Chesterfield over the weekend.

Operation Yellow Tape held its annual event aimed at raising awareness about mental wellness among those who serve the community daily. The organization was created in honor of the owner's close friend, a firefighter who lost his battle with mental health challenges.

The free gathering featured speakers sharing personal experiences, food, live music, raffles and various mental health resources.

Operation Yellow Tape's mission is to keep the firefighter's legacy alive by educating others about mental wellness and warning signs to watch for.

"Meet somebody new, share your story, make a connection, put somebody in your name, put somebody in your phone, and make today the day that we stop lying," a speaker at the event said. "I know that's hard to say. I don't even like saying that word, but today is the day that you decide I'm not going to lie anymore to my spouse, to myself, and I'm just gonna love myself a little bit more."

