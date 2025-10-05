VSU student finds solace after killing prompts campus lockdown: 'Protect your peace'

ETTRICK, Va. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night on Virginia State University's campus, prompting officials to lock down the school until early Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the school's Multipurpose Center after responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon just after 11 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

University officials confirmed the victim was not a student at the school. Police have not yet released the victim's identity, pending notification of family members.

The university implemented a lockdown until 2 a.m. while police investigated.

Bernard Boone, a VSU sophomore majoring in political science and accounting, said he was aware of the incident but remained calm.

"I do know there was an act of violence on campus and I think that's unfortunate," Boone said.

Despite the violence, Boone continues to focus on his studies and personal well-being.

"I feel like that's always happening. Things like this have always been happening," Boone said.

Rather than dwelling on the uncertainty surrounding the homicide, Boone finds peace at the edge of the Appomattox River, not far from campus.

"This year is really my first time coming down to the trail," Boone said. "It's still beautiful for sure."

Boone uses the riverside as a place for reflection and spiritual connection.

"I like to come down to the lake, read my Bible, pray, sing, sing songs to God," Boone said. "Whatever God leads me to do that day."

He praised the university's response to the incident.

"Rather than falling into fear and being afraid, I think that VSU did the right thing just to put steps in place to lock down the campus, make sure that the students were safe, make sure that we are safe and not really spreading fear," Boone said.

As the investigation continues, Boone encourages fellow students to find comfort in their own ways.

"I know I said what makes me comfortable, how I feel comfortable, but if you're comfortable staying in your dorm, maybe if you have to go home for a weekend, do what makes you feel comfortable," Boone said. "Make sure that you protect your peace and that you have peace in mind."

