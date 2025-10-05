Man killed near VSU campus 'does not appear to be' student, police say

ETTRICK, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the campus of Virginia State University late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 20900 block of Third Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials with Chesterfield Police.



When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in shooting near VSU campus

Officers said the name of the victim, who they said "does not appear to be" a student, is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

No suspect information or details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.