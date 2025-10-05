Superheroes Unite: Annual CASA Run supports child advocates in juvenile courts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Adults and children dressed as their favorite superheroes came together at Westchester Commons for the annual CASA Superhero Run, raising awareness and funds for abused and neglected children.

The event benefits Chesterfield CASA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for children in the juvenile court system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are appointed by judges to represent children's best interests in court and help them find safe, permanent homes. Chesterfield CASA serves the 12th Judicial District Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, which includes Chesterfield County and the City of Colonial Heights.

Sunday's event featured a 1K kids run, a superhero costume contest and a 5K adult run, along with food trucks and family activities.

CASA Executive Director Patterson Rogers said the event brings people together to support our community's most vulnerable citizens.

“We picked the superhero theme because children who are abused need superheroes," Rogers said. "And we view our advocates as superheroes, so it seems a natural fit as a theme for our race and the community gets to come and be a superhero to these kids as well."

