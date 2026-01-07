Incredible rescue: Chesterfield firefighters pull man out of 40-foot well

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A construction worker was not serious hurt Wednesday afternoon after falling 30 to 40 feet into a well in Chesterfield County.

The incident occurred just before 12:15 p.m., prompting an immediate response from Chesterfield Fire and EMS's Technical Rescue Team.

Firefighters performed a vertical confined space rescue to lift the man to safety from the well where he had been working.

The specialized rescue operation required technical expertise due to the depth and confined nature of the space.

The worker was evaluated by firefighters at the scene but did not require hospital transport. Officials described his condition as stable.

The Technical Rescue Team specializes in complex emergency situations involving confined spaces, high-angle rescues, and other technical operations that require specialized equipment and training.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation. No additional details about the worker's identity or the specific work being performed have been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.