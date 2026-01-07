Neighbor rescues woman from Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A neighbor helped rescue a woman from a burning Chesterfield home Tuesday night after she became trapped on the porch and unable to reach safety on her own.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to the house fire at 10:55 p.m. in the 4800 block of Darlene Street, off Hopkins Road. The first firefighters to arrive found flames coming from the front of the home. Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Two people who were in the home made it out safe and one firefighter was treated at the hospital for treatment of minor burns.

A cat inside the house at the time of the fire remains missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

