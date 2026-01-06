Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Publix and Wawa could anchor new Chesterfield shopping center

Publix at White Oak Village
Richmond BizSense
A Publix grocery store is expected to anchor an upcoming shopping center in Chesterfield. Pictured is the Publix at White Oak Village.
Publix at White Oak Village
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A new shopping center is in the works near Brandermill with a major grocery store anticipated to anchor the project. Publix is planning a 53,000-square-foot location at the future Cottage Glen Shopping Center, which would rise at Old Hundred and Woolridge roads in Chesterfield, according to a site plan filed with the county. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone