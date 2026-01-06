CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A new shopping center is in the works near Brandermill with a major grocery store anticipated to anchor the project. Publix is planning a 53,000-square-foot location at the future Cottage Glen Shopping Center, which would rise at Old Hundred and Woolridge roads in Chesterfield, according to a site plan filed with the county. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Publix and Wawa could anchor new Chesterfield shopping center
