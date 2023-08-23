RICHMOND, Va. -- Twelve days after an inmate escaped Virginia Department of Corrections custody, sources close to the investigation tell CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French officers responsible for his security fell asleep.

However, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the two correction officers had been working more than 24 hours.

Naseem Roulack was taken from Greensville Correctional Center to St. Mary's Hospital for medical treatment, according to VDOC officials.

WTVR Search for Naseem Roulack

The Woodbridge man was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, according to VDOC officials.

Sources said Roulack was having seizures, but drug use was also suspected because he would only communicate through writing and acted as if he could not walk. But those sources said, drugs were ruled out once he was hospitalized, and they believe he faked some of the symptoms to get to the hospital for an easier escape.

Sources said he frequently used the bathroom the night before the escape and used it right before he left the hospital.

French asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the challenges facing Greensville Correctional Center and the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“They have reached my office quickly and we’re engaging deeply with the Department of Corrections and those affected by this,” Youngkin said. “I am very pleased by the work that Secretary Cole is doing, and I think we will look forward to trying to address particularly the issues of drugs in our prisons and listen there’s one place that we should be able to make sure there aren’t drugs and that’s in our prisons. But on top of that staffing and crowding problems and they’re working through a comprehensive response to this.”

The governor said they are working on a multifaceted response but did not have a timeline yet.

CBS 6 reached out to VDOC. Deputy Director of Communications Carla Miles said, “This situation is still under investigation. We have no comment at this time.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered $5,000 for information that leads to Roulack's capture.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered $5,000 for information that leads to Roulack's capture.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.