RICHMOND, Va. — Angela Phillips says she's exhausted by what she calls a broken system.

Her mother Linda requires skilled nursing care, but finding a facility in Central Virginia that provides care to her satisfaction has been a challenge.

From one facility to the next, she says the same problems repeated.

'Would they want that for their mama?'

As Linda's health and memory declined, Phillips said she had to make the tough decision to put her in a nursing home.

"As her only child, I wanted to take care of her, but I knew physically and financially I couldn't do it," Phillips said.

Phillips said she's been through several facilities, including River View on the Appomattox in Hopewell.

It's a one-out-of-five star facility, part of the chain "Commonwealth Care of Roanoke."

By October 2025, she said things took a turn for the worse.

"She wasn't getting cared for. I mean, it was constant. We were constantly fighting about not getting changed properly. We would go in her bed, and she would be soiled all over," Phillips said.

So she filed a complaint with the Virginia Department of Health.

In September 2026, VDH validated her concerns and cited River View for "repeated episodes" of failing to provide toileting care to a dependent resident.

Watch: Lawmakers challenge Virginia's handling of questionable nursing home costs

Lawmakers challenge Virginia's handling of questionable nursing home costs

Inspectors found 72 shifts in a three-month period with "omitted" hygiene care.

"I don't know how management or the lead nurse above the CNAs could allow that. Would they want that for their mama? Probably not," Phillips said.

That same inspection report identified many other problems too — including at least six instances of residents abused or neglected, an elopement that caused "immediate jeopardy" conditions, and insufficient staffing.

Inspectors interviewed 11 residents as a group, and every single one reported concerns with "delayed staff assistance."

Mark Hubbard, spokesperson for River View, said the facility is "disappointed with the survey findings which do not represent the standards we strive to meet."

He said River View has taken disciplinary actions and made corrections, including training staff to provide and document appropriate hygiene care.

Different facility, same problems

But Phillips didn't wait for inspection findings before she moved her mother to Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico in March 2026.

Watch: Lawsuit: Dad suffered as Virginia nursing home owners 'siphoned' money, understaffed facility

Lawsuit: Dad suffered as Virginia nursing home owners 'siphoned' money, understaffed facility

It's also a one-star facility and is part of the Marquis Health Services chain.

There, the same issues followed, she said.

Phillips said she once again routinely discovered her mom soiled and unattended.

In October, VDH cited Canterbury for failing to give hygiene care to five residents, including one who Phillips believes is her mom.

This time, inspectors counted 25 shifts over a three-month period with missing evidence of incontinence care.

"They were going to change her every two hours. They're going to do this, all the promises, and nope, that didn't happen," Phillips said.

Canterbury was also cited for a pervasive smell of urine on a unit, failing to prevent significant weight loss for three residents, and insufficient staffing.

Just like at River View, every member of Canterbury's resident council told inspectors the same thing: staff were not coming when called.

Melissa Green, vice president of quality for Marquis, said she believes these findings are not reflective of the current operations at Canterbury.

Green acknowledged the incontinence care citation and that the facility is auditing documentation on a daily basis to ensure care is provided and recorded.

But she added the facility recently underwent a leadership change, and that Marquis has put a big focus on investing in care improvement at Canterbury.

"That building has, in my eyes, made a 360 turnaround. And there's nothing but great things to look forward to with this building. I promise you that," Green said.

A 'broken' system

Phillips has now lost trust in the system.

"It's broken. It is all for profit. There's somebody behind the scenes that's for profit because they're not hiring enough people," Phillips said.

Both facilities recognized staffing challenges.

Green said Canterbury is having daily staffing meetings to address the needs of its patients, while Hubbard said River View is advocating for regional workforce initiatives.

In Phillips' view, the state needs to step up with heftier fines and stricter staffing requirements.

"They should be more involved with these facilities," she said. "You're trusting these people with your family member's life, And there's no dignity, and there's no care, and this is their end of life."

VDH has recently touted a new enforcement process for imposing penalties on nursing homes, after years of the agency doing "nothing" in terms of state-level enforcement.

So CBS 6 asked if it used that process for the River View and Canterbury inspections.

VDH has not answered CBS 6's questions.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.