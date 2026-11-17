CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — New court documents are shedding light on two deadly suspected road rage incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

The records reveal new details about the moments leading up to both shootings, while loved ones of 56-year-old Adam Gray are remembering him as a devoted father, husband, musician and friend.

“My heart just broke. I couldn’t believe it,” Gray’s friend Willie Williams said.

Williams said he met Gray about five years ago through their shared love of music. The two quickly became close friends.

“Golfer, cyclist, former motorcyclist, family man. I mean, he wore a lot of hats,” Williams said.

Gray worked as a radiologist, but Williams said his life stretched far beyond his profession. He loved playing guitar, golfing and cycling. Gray was also the father of a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old, and his wife said the couple loved to travel.

“I’m really going to miss his passion and enthusiasm, especially as relates to music in my life,” Williams said.

Chesterfield Police said Gray was shot and killed Saturday morning near Old Hundred Road and Brandermill Parkway.

Court documents show 43-year-old Haron Spencer admitted to investigators that he shot Gray twice in the chest.

According to the criminal complaint, Spencer told investigators Gray banged on his car window. Spencer claimed he was concerned Gray might be armed, but admitted that he never actually saw Gray with a gun.

Court records also show Spencer has prior criminal convictions. Late tuesday, Adam Gray’s brother, john gray, sent CBS 6 a statement that read,

"As a family, we’re all stunned and grief, stricken by the sudden loss of Adam, beloved husband, step father, son, brother, uncle, and great uncle. Our heartfelt thanks to all the people he touched and have reached out with condolences. And thanks to the diligence and hard work and kindness of the Chesterfield Police. Adam was a gifted physician who worked at many area hospitals and dedicated his life to helping countless thousands. He will be missed forever. It’s convenient to label an instance like this as “road rage“. That does not begin to tell the real story. Please protect your families. Please remember Adam and move through this world with the kindness and light he exemplified."

The shooting happened just one day after another deadly incident that Chesterfield Police said stemmed from suspected road rage.

Police found 35-year-old Brekken Rose suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on Springline Drive. Rose died from his injuries.

New court records allege Rose and 36-year-old Rashad Clayton chased one another before ending up at a construction site, where Rose was shot.

According to court documents, Clayton had three minors in his vehicle during the incident.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.