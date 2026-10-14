Nottoway farmer turns former chicken house into egg farm after Tyson contract ends

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Four years after Tyson Foods ended contracts with more than 50 Central Virginia farmers, some are finding a new way to keep their farms running — by turning former broiler chicken houses into egg-producing facilities.

Pete Watson, a 72-year-old Nottoway County farmer who raised broiler chickens for 35 years, has invested more than $3 million to convert two of his buildings into aviaries that will soon house 65,000 egg-laying chickens.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce about 120,000 eggs a day.

“I'll be glad when it's done,” Watson said. “I'll be very glad with eggs going at the door. I'll be happy.”

The project is part of an effort led by the Central Virginia Poultry Co-op, which formed three years ago after Tyson ended contracts with local farmers, leaving many with empty chicken houses and no steady income.

The co-op is working with Indiana-based Dutch Country to develop an egg-production business in the region.

“We have a lot of empty broiler houses,” said Ken Risser, the co-op's interim president.

The co-op expects to have a combined total of 300,000 egg-laying chickens across three farms once the latest facility comes online. The long-term goal is to reach 400,000 birds, which could help persuade Dutch Country to establish a permanent presence in the region and build an egg-processing plant.

But the expansion depends on market conditions.

Risser said the egg industry is dealing with an oversupply after producers increased capacity to replace birds lost to avian flu outbreaks. With fewer outbreaks, more chickens are now producing eggs, pushing supply ahead of demand.

“Eggs are having to be produced at a loss,” Risser said.

Until the market improves and egg production becomes profitable, the co-op will have to slow efforts to bring more farmers into the business.

“We can't let more contracts for more people to produce more eggs until they're profitable,” Risser said.

For now, Watson's new operation is preparing to send three truckloads of eggs a week to Indiana.

Despite the financial investment and the challenges facing the egg market, Watson said the project is about more than finding a new source of income. He hopes it will help keep his family farm alive for future generations.

Watson has two grandsons and three granddaughters, and he hopes one of them will eventually want to carry on the family business.

“I'm probably (going to do this) till I die,” he said. “Because I don't see it stopping.”

The Central Virginia Poultry Co-op is hosting a public event Oct. 15 to show local leaders and members of the agricultural community how former broiler chicken houses can be converted into egg-laying facilities.

The co-op hopes to eventually double its egg production, depending on market conditions and whether farmers can secure additional contracts.

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